A new survey has revealed that Chandler Bing has officially been voted the best character from the TV show...
Minister of Health Dr Ahmed bin Mohammad Al Saeedi warns that stricter COVID-19 restrictions cannot...
Life can return to semi-normal state by the end of the year as more people get vaccinated, said Dr Mohammed...
Movie bosses have confirmed that Ace Ventura 3 is in the Works. The first Ace Ventura came out in 1994...
Demi Lovato has opened up about the devastating side effects of her drug overdose three years ago. She relapsed...
Tina Turner is to say a ‘final goodbye’ to fans as a new documentary gives emotional ‘closure’...
Cruella from 101 Dalmations is one of Disney’s most iconic villains, and now we’ll get to see her like...
